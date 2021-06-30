Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $53,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,524 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,726,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 84.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 996,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 455,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 436,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

In related news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

