LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after buying an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,880,000.

NYSE:AMG opened at $154.24 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

