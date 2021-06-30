3,121 Shares in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YNDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,652,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 196,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $14,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38. Yandex has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $74.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

