BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of DMB opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

