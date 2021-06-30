LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after acquiring an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in StoneX Group by 240.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 251.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

SNEX stock opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

