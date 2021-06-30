Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the May 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75. Ascom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

