Brokerages Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

AUY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,553,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Yamana Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,701,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 560,126 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Yamana Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,324,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 300,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

