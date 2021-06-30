Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells $278,954.36 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WM stock opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

