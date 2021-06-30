Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49. Aftermath Silver has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.37.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

