NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXGPY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get NEXT alerts:

OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.