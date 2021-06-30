Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells $479,700.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $565,600.00.

Inari Medical stock opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 426.75. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after buying an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after buying an additional 206,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Inari Medical by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,320,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after buying an additional 818,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

