II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II Sells 5,000 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00.

Shares of IIVI opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

