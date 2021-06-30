Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

SLDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

