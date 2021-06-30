Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 326,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 403,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$41.49 million and a PE ratio of -16.82.

In related news, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$25,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,218.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

