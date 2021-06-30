Cerillion (LON:CER) Sets New 1-Year High at $879.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 879 ($11.48) and last traded at GBX 872.01 ($11.39), with a volume of 14500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 872 ($11.39).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,264.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £264.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total value of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

