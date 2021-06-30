Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.37

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 1113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.