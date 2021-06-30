Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.39. 46,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,873,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research firms have commented on GCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis purchased 20,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 17.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

