American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
