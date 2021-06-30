American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of American Energy Partners stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. American Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

