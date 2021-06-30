Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.14

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 66772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The firm has a market cap of C$78.66 million and a P/E ratio of -19.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.