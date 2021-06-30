Blair William & Co. IL Has $577,000 Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of GIL stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.