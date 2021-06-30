Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.90 Million in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.46% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01).

Motorsport Games Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.