Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 18,936 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

