Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 386,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 206,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $21,171,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.