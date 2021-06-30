Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CW opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.