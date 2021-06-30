Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 61,203 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,203 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $825,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 7,143.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 292,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,699,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $345.72 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

