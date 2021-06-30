Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,073 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

SLG opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

