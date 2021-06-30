Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,177 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic stock opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

