TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,511,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $48,090,825. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $644.23 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $405.01 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 238.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

