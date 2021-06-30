Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,503 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 230,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 101,254 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.