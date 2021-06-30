Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 459 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

