Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,766,000 after purchasing an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $207.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

