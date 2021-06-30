Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Liberty Global by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYK stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

