Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $191,887,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,617,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $253.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.76.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

