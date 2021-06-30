Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,079,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,719,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,828,000 after buying an additional 88,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.