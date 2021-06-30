Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.61 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IJH opened at $268.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.25 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

