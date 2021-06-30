Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 154 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,114.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of DKS opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

