Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 263.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,083,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $447.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $453.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

