Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,297 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 135,865 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFF opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.26 and a beta of 3.68. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

