Van ECK Associates Corp Has $33,000 Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

CCOI stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

