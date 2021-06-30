Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $283.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.89. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $185.24 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,180.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $7,182,323 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

