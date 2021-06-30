Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 724 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after buying an additional 335,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after buying an additional 120,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Western Digital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,442,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,816,000 after buying an additional 196,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

