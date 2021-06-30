Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.51% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

COLL opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $863.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.