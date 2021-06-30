Bank of Montreal Can Sells 9,734 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 244.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after buying an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,236,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.35.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $292.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

