Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,865 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.78.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

