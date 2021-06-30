Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 421,621 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,626,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

