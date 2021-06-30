Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

