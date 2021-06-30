Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Critical Analysis

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Addus HomeCare and Signify Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 0 1 0 3.00 Signify Health 0 3 5 0 2.63

Signify Health has a consensus target price of $34.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Signify Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Signify Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 4.28% 8.50% 5.57% Signify Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Addus HomeCare and Signify Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $764.78 million 1.82 $33.13 million $2.79 31.36 Signify Health $610.60 million 8.25 -$14.50 million N/A N/A

Addus HomeCare has higher revenue and earnings than Signify Health.

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Signify Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of March 9, 2021, the company served consumers through 212 offices located in 22 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers primarily under the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. Its customers include health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with additional offices in Austin, New York, Norwalk, and Rapid City.

