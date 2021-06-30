Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28.

