Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,642 shares of company stock valued at $7,641,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROST stock opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

