Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIZ opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

